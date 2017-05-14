 

Global ransomware attacks: What we know

2017-05-14 07:03

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Washington - Computers in dozens of countries -- from British hospitals to Russian government ministries and French multinational companies -- have been hit by what experts are calling an unprecedented mass cyberattack using ransomware.

Experts were scrambling to determine who was behind the attack, which exploited a security flaw in older versions of Microsoft's Windows operating software.

Here is what we know so far about the cyber ransom attacks:

What happened?

Computers around the globe were hacked beginning on Friday using a security flaw in Microsoft's Windows XP operating system, an older version that was no longer given mainstream tech support by the US giant.

The so-called WannaCry ransomware locks access to user files and demands money in the form of the virtual currency Bitcoin in order to decrypt them.

How many countries were affected?

Certainly dozens, but precise numbers vary.

The Finland-based cyber security company F-Secure said 130 000 systems in more than 100 countries had been affected. Kaspersky Lab said it had recorded incidents in 74 countries, mostly in Russia, but noted that its visibility "may be limited and incomplete".

High-profile victims include hospitals in Britain, the Spanish telecoms firm Telefonica, French carmaker Renault, US package delivery firm FedEx, Russia's interior ministry and German rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

How did the attack spread worldwide?

Experts said the ransomware program appears to support dozens of languages, showing that the hackers wanted to corrupt networks worldwide.

The virus spread quickly because the culprits used a digital code believed to have been developed by the US National Security Agency - and subsequently leaked as part of a document dump, according to researchers at the Moscow-based computer security firm Kaspersky Lab.

F-Secure's chief research officer Mikko Hypponen said Russia and India were particularly hard-hit because many there were still using Windows XP.

Who was behind the attack?

So far, unknown. Security agencies in affected countries were scrambling to find out.

The US security firm Symantec said the attack appeared to be indiscriminate.

How can users protect their computers?

Microsoft took the unusual step of reissuing security patches first made available in March for Windows XP and other older versions of its operating system.

Kaspersky said it was seeking to develop a decryption tool "as soon as possible".

How much ransom was asked?

Victims were asked for payment of $300 in Bitcoin. Given the attack's widespread nature, even such a small sum would stack up quickly.

Payment is demanded within three days or the price is doubled, and if none is received within seven days, the files will be deleted, according to the screen message.

Experts advise users not to pay, as it would only encourage the attackers.

It was not immediately clear how much, if any, ransom had been paid in connection with the widespread attack.

Read more on:    cyber attacks

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pope acknowledges 2 000-case backlog in sex abuse cases

2017-05-13 22:13

Inside News24

 
/News
Ramaphosa pleads for 'one ANC slate'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:13 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 04:29 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, May 13 2017-05-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 