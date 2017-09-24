 

GOP health bill in doubt

2017-09-24 21:58
Senator Susan Collins. (J Scott Applewhite, AP File)

Washington - Republican Senator Susan Collins says she finds it "very difficult" to envision backing the last-chance GOP bill that would repeal the Obama health care law.

Her likely opposition leaves the Republican drive to fulfil one of the party's chief campaign promises dangling by a thread.

The Maine moderate's comments on CNN's "State of the Union" leave her all but certain to join two GOP senators who've declared their opposition — Arizona's John McCain and Kentucky's Rand Paul.

Unless the White House and party leaders can persuade at least one of the three to come around, three GOP "no" votes will be enough to kill the legislation because all Senate Democrats oppose it.

The measure would repeal much of the Affordable Care Act and shift money and power to the states.

