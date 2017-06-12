GOP senator wants Trump tapes if they exist

Washington - A Republican senator is taking President Donald Trump to task for not clearing up a burning question: whether he has tape recordings of his conversations with his then-FBI director James Comey.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine says Trump had a chance to settle the matter when he held a news conference on Friday at the White House, but he didn't.

Her opinion: "He should give a straight yes or no to the answer - to the question of whether or not the tapes exist."

She says the president should voluntarily hand them over to the Senate Intelligence Committee and the special counsel.

Collins told CNN's State of the Union that she didn't "think a subpoena should be necessary".

She said he didn't "understand why the president just doesn't clear this matter up once and for all".



