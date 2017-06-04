 

Grande returning to stage for Manchester show

2017-06-04 19:35
Women wearing I Love MCR T-shirts arrive for the Manchester tribute concert. (Anthony Devlin, AFP)

Women wearing I Love MCR T-shirts arrive for the Manchester tribute concert. (Anthony Devlin, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

New York - Ariana Grande will return to the stage in Manchester for a concert on Sunday to raise money for victims of a suicide bombing that struck at the end of her last show nearly two weeks ago.

Sunday's "One Love Manchester" concert, to be held at the city's Old Trafford cricket ground, comes the day after attackers targeted the heart of London, killing seven people. Authorities have said the attack started with a van plowing into pedestrians and then involved three men using knives to attack people in bars and restaurants at a nearby market.

Bring voices together

Grande's manager Scooter Braun said on Sunday that the concert will go on as planned. He called the event a "statement that hatred and fear will never win.

"The One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue today (on Sunday), but will do so with greater purpose," Braun said in a statement.

"We must not be afraid and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly".

A star-studded lineup including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Marcus Mumford and Take That is scheduled to perform. The show will be broadcast across the globe and proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

Live more kindly

The May 22 attack at Grande's Manchester concert killed 22 and wounded dozens more. The pop singer visited young fans injured in the attack at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on Friday.

"We will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win," Grande wrote in a statement when she announced the benefit concert last week.

"Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before."

Other performers will include Pharrell Williams, Usher, the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and Niall Horan.

Read more on:    ariana grande  |  uk  |  manchester attack  |  security

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hundreds remain trapped in Marawi

23 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Kidnapping survivor shares incredible escape from moving car
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, June 03 2017-06-03 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 