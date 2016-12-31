Greek ambassador to Brazil murdered by wife's cop lover - police

Rio de Janeiro - Greece's ambassador to Brazil was murdered
in a plot hatched by his Brazilian wife and her police officer lover, who
confessed to the crime, officials said on Friday.
The envoy, Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, was killed on Monday by
the officer, Sergio Gomez Moreira, Rio homicide division chief Evaristo Pontes
told a news conference.
Amiridis's charred body was found on Thursday in Rio in his
burned-out rental car, a day after his wife, Francoise de Souza Oliveira,
declared him missing.
Oliveira, 40, and Moreira, 29, both admitted to having an
affair, police said.
The pair are in custody, along with Moreira's 24-year-old
cousin, Eduardo Tedeschi, who allegedly also took part.
According to the homicide division chief, Oliveira denied
participating in the murder itself, but confessed she knew of the crime.
Family vacation
Amiridis, who was named ambassador this year, had been on a
family vacation with his wife in the north of Rio de Janeiro since December 21.
They had been due to fly back to the capital Brasilia on January 9.
His wife had originally told police that he had left the Rio
apartment they were staying in, taken the car and not returned.
But her version had contradictions, and after Amiridis's
body was found in the burned-out car under a bridge, police took Oliveira in
for more questioning, and also detained Moreira.
Traces of blood were reportedly found on a sofa in the
apartment Amiridis and Oliveira had been using, leading investigators to
believe he had been killed there, then his body was placed in the rental car
and driven to the spot it was found.
Pontes said that Oliveira had offered Tedeschi the
equivalent of $25 000 to help with murdering the ambassador.
Moreira acknowledged that he and Amiridis had had a physical
fight, and that he had strangled the ambassador in self-defence.
Young daughter
Amiridis had previously served Greece's consul general in
Rio from 2001 to 2004, where he met Oliveira.
The couple have a 10-year-old daughter.
A Greek police team was headed for Brazil to take part in
the investigation, while Greece's ambassador in Argentina was travelling to
Brasilia, Athens said.
In a letter to the Greek government, Brazilian President
Michel Temer sent his condolences and conveyed his government's commitment to
conducting a "rigorous" investigation.
"The Brazilian people do not accept this type of
behaviour and we apologise to the entire Greek population," said the
director of Rio's homicide division, Rivaldo Barbosa.
'Crime of passion'
He called the murder "isolated" and a "crime
of passion" that he said has nothing to do with Rio's elevated levels of
violence.
Rio de Janeiro, though picturesque, has a reputation as a
dangerous place. The 2016 Olympic host city has seen crime rates soar in recent
months, fuelled by drug gang violence.
Hit hard by Brazil's worst recession in more than a century,
Rio de Janeiro state is facing bankruptcy and struggling to deal with the
violent crime that has long dogged the area.