Gunman kills five at Florida airport

Fort Lauderdale - At least five people have been shot dead and eight others wounded in a shooting incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in the US state of Florida.

Florida's Broward County Sheriff's office confirmed Friday's shooting in an update on Twitter. The office also stated that a suspect was currently in custody at the airport.

The office later said that the airport was shut down and that there were "unconfirmed reports of additional shots fired on airport property".

Authorities said they received a call about shots being fired at around 12:55 local time (1755 GMT).

Security officials corralled passengers into areas including underneath jetways and at least one open space on the runway apron, according to images on cable news networks.

Several people have been transported to a hospital for medical attention, local authorities said.

Ari Fleischer, a former press secretary for US President George W Bush, said on Twitter shots were fired and "everyone is running".

Fleischer later said: "All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport - at least not the area where I am."

Earlier, the airport had confirmed on Twitter of "an ongoing incident in Terminal 2" near the baggage claim area.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is the second largest in South Florida, serving as an intercontinental gateway, with Miami International Airport known as the primary airport for international flights in the area.