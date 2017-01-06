 

Gunman kills five at Florida airport

2017-01-06 23:01
People at Fort Lauderdale Airport. (AP)

People at Fort Lauderdale Airport. (AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Fort Lauderdale - At least five people have been shot dead and eight others wounded in a shooting incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in the US state of Florida.

Florida's Broward County Sheriff's office confirmed Friday's shooting in an update on Twitter. The office also stated that a suspect was currently in custody at the airport.

The office later said that the airport was shut down and that there were "unconfirmed reports of additional shots fired on airport property".

Authorities said they received a call about shots being fired at around 12:55 local time (1755 GMT). 

Security officials corralled passengers into areas including underneath jetways and at least one open space on the runway apron, according to images on cable news networks.

Several people have been transported to a hospital for medical attention, local authorities said. 

Ari Fleischer, a former press secretary for US President George W Bush, said on Twitter shots were fired and "everyone is running".

Fleischer later said: "All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport - at least not the area where I am." 

Earlier, the airport had confirmed on Twitter of "an ongoing incident in Terminal 2" near the baggage claim area.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is the second largest in South Florida, serving as an intercontinental gateway, with Miami International Airport known as the primary airport for international flights in the area.

Read more on:    us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Turkey detains 18 in connection with attack near courthouse

2017-01-06 22:13

Inside News24

 
/News
Steps to better maths pass rate

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:44 PM
Road name: N2

Bellville 04:19 AM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday January 6 results 2017-01-06 22:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 