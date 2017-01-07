 

Gunman wounds US consular official in Mexico

2017-01-07 22:24
(iStock)

(iStock)

Mexico City - Mexican police on Saturday hunted for a gunman who shot and wounded a US consulate official who was driving out of a parking garage in the western city of Guadalajara.

The consulate posted a video on Facebook showing the shooter, dressed in blue, waiting outside a shopping centre's garage, raising his gun and firing at the car before fleeing.

The shooting left a bullet impact on the car window while the official is seen opening his door.

Moments before the shooting, the official, who was wearing shorts and a sleeveless shirt, paid his parking ticket at an automated machine, according to another video. After the official walks away, the gunman is seen following him.

The motive was not immediately known.

The statement said Mexican authorities were in contact with the US embassy and consulate in efforts to locate the shooter.


