 

Handbag saves woman shot at point-blank range

2017-04-28 19:20
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

New York - Police say a New York City woman shot at point-blank range during a robbery was saved from a bullet wound thanks to her handbag.

The New York Police Department says a 52-year-old man ran up to his intended victim on a Brooklyn Street early on Wednesday morning and demanded her car keys.

The Daily News reports that the 39-year-old woman fought back against the man. During the struggle, the man fired a round at point-blank range. Police say the bullet tore through the victim's handbag, wallet and clothes, but stopped short of actually hitting her body.

The man then pistol-whipped the woman, took her keys and drove off in her vehicle. Police later found him nearby in the vehicle and arrested him on attempted murder charges.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Read more on:    us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Happy 21st for trekker rescued after 47 days on Nepal mountain

2017-04-28 19:20

Inside News24

 
/News
Pope in Africa, presidential health scare and GOLD!
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Philippi 18:08 PM
Road name: Stock Road

Parklands 17:10 PM
Road name: Sandown Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday April 26 2017-04-26 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 