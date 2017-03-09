 

Hawaii cleared to be 1st state to sue over new travel ban

2017-03-09 12:42
(Jeff Chiu, AP)

(Jeff Chiu, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Honolulu — A federal judge in Honolulu said on Wednesday that Hawaii can move forward with filing what would be the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

US District Judge Derrick Watson granted the state's request to continue with the case and set a hearing for March 15, the day before Trump's order is due to go into effect. It bars new visas for people from the six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily shuts down the US refugee program.

Officials in heavily Democratic Hawaii previously sued to stop Trump's initial ban but that suit was placed on hold amid legal challenges around the country.

A day after Trump's administration announced its new executive order, attorneys for the state filed their proposed revision in federal court Tuesday night, along with a motion asking that it be allowed to proceed.

Watson approved that motion and said the state will file the final lawsuit later Wednesday. The Hawaii attorney general's office did not provide further details on timing but has said the ban will harm Hawaii's Muslim population, tourism and foreign students.

The US Department of Justice declined to comment on the pending litigation.

The state will argue at the March 15 hearing that the judge should impose a temporary restraining order preventing the ban from taking effect until the lawsuit has been resolved.

Hawaii's complaint says it is suing to protect its residents, businesses and schools, as well as its "sovereignty against illegal actions of President Donald J. Trump and the federal government".

The order affects people from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya. It does not apply to travellers who already have visas.

Imam Ismail Elshikh of the Muslim Association of Hawaii, a plaintiff in the state's challenge, says the ban will keep his Syrian mother-in-law from visiting.

Trump's "executive order inflicts a grave injury on Muslims in Hawaii, including Dr. Elshikh, his family, and members of his mosque," Hawaii's complaint says.

A federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting the initial ban after Washington State and Minnesota sued. The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals refused to reinstate the order.

While Hawaii is the first to sue to stop the revised ban, the restraining order is still in place and could apply to the new one, too, said Peter Lavalee, a spokesperson for the Washington attorney general's office.

University of Richmond Law School professor Carl Tobias said Hawaii's complaint seemed in many ways similar to Washington's successful lawsuit, but whether it would prompt a similar result was tough to say.

He said he expects the judge, an appointee of President Barack Obama who was a long-time prosecutor, to be receptive to "at least some of it".

Given that the new executive order spells out more of a national security rationale than the old one and allows for some travellers from the six nations to be admitted on a case-by-case basis, it will be harder to show that the new order is intended to discriminate against Muslims, Tobias said.

"The administration's cleaned it up, but whether they have cleaned it up enough I don't know," he said. "It may be harder to convince a judge there's religious animus here."

Tobias also said it is good that Hawaii's lawsuit includes an individual plaintiff, considering that some legal scholars have questioned whether the states themselves have standing to challenge the ban.

"This new executive order is nothing more than Muslim ban 2.0," Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin said in a statement on Monday. "Under the pretence of national security, it still targets immigrants and refugees."


Read more on:    donald trump  |  hawaii  |  us  |  travel ban

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Fearless Girl' statue stares down Wall Street's iconic bull

2017-03-09 12:42

Inside News24

 
/South Africa
'We-are-able Creatives' Centre based in Mofolo Soweto teaches crafts to community members

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday March 8 2017-03-08 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 