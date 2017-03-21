 

Headless body found in Hong Kong harbour

2017-03-21 19:25
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Hong Kong - The headless body of a woman dressed in black underwear and a single sock was found floating in Hong Kong's famed Victoria Harbour on Tuesday, according to local media.

The corpse, which was also missing its right hand, was spotted by a boat passenger in the afternoon, multiple reports said.

"At first I thought it was a doll... then I saw that the head and right hand were missing. At that point I realised that it was a corpse," an eyewitness told Apple Daily newspaper.

Police confirmed they had found a woman's body but gave no details of its condition.

A police spokesperson said the body had been found off the city's Kennedy Town district.

Media reports said the woman was aged between 30-40.

The woman was of Asian descent and possibly Chinese, the source told the Post.

Read more on:    hong kong

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

French minister probed for hiring daughters as aides

46 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
'It's a horror' - resident as shacks torn down

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Saturday March 18 2017-03-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 