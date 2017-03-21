Headless body found in Hong Kong harbour

What To Read Next

Hong Kong - The headless body of a woman dressed in black underwear and a single sock was found floating in Hong Kong's famed Victoria Harbour on Tuesday, according to local media.

The corpse, which was also missing its right hand, was spotted by a boat passenger in the afternoon, multiple reports said.

"At first I thought it was a doll... then I saw that the head and right hand were missing. At that point I realised that it was a corpse," an eyewitness told Apple Daily newspaper.

Police confirmed they had found a woman's body but gave no details of its condition.

A police spokesperson said the body had been found off the city's Kennedy Town district.

Media reports said the woman was aged between 30-40.

The woman was of Asian descent and possibly Chinese, the source told the Post.