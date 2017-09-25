Heartbreaking news for Maddie McCann’s parents after a 10-year searching

What To Read Next

The search for missing Madeleine McCann may be called off for good.

The decade-long search, known as Operation Grange, has reportedly cost more than £11 million (R197 million) – but funds for the investigation could be cut, The Sun reported on Monday.

The UK’s Metropolitan Police have applied for more money to continue with their work.

Maddie’s parents Kate and Gerry McCann, from Leicestershire in the UK, will hear this week if the investigation into their daughter’s disappearance will continue.

“Naturally, Kate and Gerry hope the Met request is granted,” a spokesperson for the family told MailOnline.

“They are encouraged that there remains work to be done that requires extra funding and they remain very grateful to all Operation Grange officers who are continuing to look for their daughter.”

YOU reported in July that British law enforcement officers had allocated an additional R1,3 million (£85 000) to continue the investigation for another 11 weeks.

A spokesperson for the UK Home Office told The Daily Star Met investigators would have to justify what the additional funds would be used for.

A response to this application is expected to be announced within the week.

Maddie went missing in May 2007, while on holiday with her parents in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

The then three-year-old disappeared from her room while Kate and Gerry were having dinner at a nearby restaurant with friends.

Many theories have since surfaced about what might have happened to little Maddie, but over a decade later, the mystery remains.

Madeleine's parents celebrated their missing daughter's 14th birthday on 12 May.

They have also contributed £500 000 (R8,97 million) of their own money to the search.

Sources: The Sun, MailOnline The Daily Star