 

Melania Trump makes waves with 'storm stilettos'

2017-08-29 18:08
First Lady Melania Trump walks to Marine One for the trip to flood-ravaged Texas. (Jacquelyn Martin, AP)

Washington - First Lady Melania Trump is making waves ... for her flood fashion.

The former model is always elegantly turned out and perfectly coiffed, and Tuesday was no exception as she left the White House with her president husband for storm-ravaged Texas.

Trump was photographed walking across the White House lawn in sky-high stiletto pumps, part of an outfit that included tailored capri pants, an army green bomber jacket with ruched sleeves and aviator sunglasses.

"Melania over here looking like Flood Watch Barbie," writer Maria Del Russo tweeted.

"Help is on the way, Texas! Don't worry, Melania has her special storm stilettos," television writer-producer Brad Wollack quipped.

Added Comedian Jessica Kirson: "Brilliant idea @FLOTUS. You can pick up debris with your heels. 

President Donald Trump's outfit was  more in line with what politicians normally wear to visit weary survivors of deadly storms: a black hooded rain jacket, khaki trousers and brown boots. 

