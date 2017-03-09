 

Highway overpass collapses onto major Italian throughway

2017-03-09 19:48
A view of an overpass that collapsed onto Italy's main Adriatic coast highway, crushing a car and reportedly killing two people inside, on the A14 highway between Ancona and Loreto, Italy. (ANSA via AP)

Rome — An overpass has collapsed onto Italy's main Adriatic coast highway, crushing a car and reportedly killing two people inside.

The overpass had been closed to traffic and was under construction when it collapsed onto the A14 highway between Ancona and Loreto. The ANSA news agency said two people were killed and two construction workers slightly injured.

The A14 is the main north-south highway along Italy's eastern coast at that part of the peninsula. The collapse and ensuing road closure snared traffic for kilometres.

