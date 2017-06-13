Court convicts refugees who set fire to homeless man

What To Read Next

Berlin - A German court on Tuesday convicted six young Syrian and Libyan refugees who tried to set fire to a sleeping homeless man last Christmas in a crime that sparked public outrage.

The main defendant, identified only as Nour N, 21, in keeping with German privacy rules for court cases, was sentenced to two years and nine months imprisonment for attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

He had set alight a tissue near the Polish man sleeping on a bench in a subway station in Berlin's Kreuzberg district.

Passers-by quickly extinguished the flames and the man was not hurt.

Video surveillance footage captured the laughing youths running away and step into a train carriage.

Prosecutors had demanded the more serious charge of attempted murder.

Three co-accused in the assault, aged 17 to 18, received suspended eight-month jail terms.

Two, aged 16 and 19, were sentenced to time already served in police detention for their failure to render assistance to the homeless man.