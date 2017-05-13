 

Jail sentence upheld for Costa Concordia captain

2017-05-13 07:26
A general view shows the village of Giglio Porto as the Costa Concordia cruise ship wreck begins to emerge from water. (Andreas Solaro, AFP)

A general view shows the village of Giglio Porto as the Costa Concordia cruise ship wreck begins to emerge from water. (Andreas Solaro, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Doha - Italy's highest court has upheld a 16-year jail sentence for the captain of the capsized Costa Concordia luxury liner for his role in the 2012 shipwreck, which killed 32 people.

Francesco Schettino, 56, was originally found guilty in 2015 of manslaughter, causing a shipwreck and abandoning his passengers.

Friday's ruling exhausted his appeals process, with the court rejecting his claim that others bore the blame for the disaster.

Free pending the decision, Schettino is expected to start his prison sentence in the coming hours.

READ MORE: Costa Concordia audio transcript

Schettino was commanding the vessel, which was carrying more than 4,200 passengers and crew, on January 13, 2012, when it hit rocks off the Tuscan holiday island of Giglio, tearing a hole in its side and eventually forcing it to keel over.

Investigators severely criticised his handling of the disaster, accusing him of bringing the 290 m long vessel too close to shore.

Schettino had also been accused of delaying evacuation and losing control of the operation during which he abandoned ship before all the 4 200 passengers and crew had been rescued.

The captain's lawyers had insisted the accident and its deadly consequences were primarily due to organisational failings for which the ship's owner, Costa Crociere, its Indonesian helmsman and the Italian coastguard should have shared the blame. 

Captain Francesco Schettino

They also argued that it was not the collision, but rather the chaos that ensued due to the ship losing power that was the direct cause of the deaths. Schettino could not be blamed for the mechanical failures, they said.

Costa Crociere avoided potential criminal charges by accepting partial responsibility and agreeing to pay a one million euro fine.

Five of its employees received non-custodial sentences after concluding plea bargains early in the investigation. 

Read more on:    costa concordia  |  italy  |  maritime accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

European lawmaker visits Turkey hunger strikers

50 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
Opposition parties prepared to go to court after Molefe reappointed as Eskom CEO
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday May 12 results 2017-05-12 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 