 

Hollande urges international response to Syria 'war crime'

2017-04-05 17:33
France's President Francois Hollande, (Thibault Camus, AP, file)

Paris - French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday called for an international response to the suspected chemical attack that killed scores of civilians in Syria, calling it a "war crime".

Hollande "reiterated his indignation over the use of chemical weapons in Syria and called for a reaction by the international community commensurate with this war crime", the president's office said in a statement.

The UN Security Council was to hold an emergency meeting later on Wednesday with Britain, France and the US pushing a resolution demanding a swift investigation.

London, Paris and Washington have pointed the finger at President Bashar Assad's government for the attack, though the regime has denied using chemical weapons.

Russia, a key ally of the Assad regime, defended Syria over the attack, saying a Syrian air strike hit a "terrorist warehouse".

