Hong Kong orders recall of Brazilian meat products

Workers prep poultry at a meat packing company in Lapa in the Brazilian state of Parana. (Eraldo Peres, AP)

Sao Paulo - The government of Hong Kong has ordered the recall of meat supplied by Brazilian meat packers involved in a tainted meat scandal.

The Secretary for Food and Health, Ko Wing-man, announced the recall on Friday, saying that six meat packing companies allegedly involved in the scandal had exported meat to Hong Kong.

China and several other countries earlier this week suspended imports of Brazilian meat amid a scandal in which health inspectors allegedly were bribed to overlook expired and rotten meats. The government has tried to downplay the extent of the corruption saying that only a handful of 4 000 plants were involved.

Hong Kong last year imported more than 735 000 tons of Brazilian meat worth $1.75bn.





