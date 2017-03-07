 

'Hormonal' women need protecting, Indian minister says

2017-03-07 15:40
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

New Delhi - Female students need curfews to protect them from their own "hormonal outbursts", India's women's minister has said, sparking ridicule on social media.

Many Indian universities inflict curfews on women while allowing their male students freedom to stay out at night, a policy that critics say is sexist and outdated.

Asked about the practice on a television talk show, Manekha Gandhi said it was necessary to protect young women from their own hormones.

"To protect you from your own hormonal outbursts, perhaps a certain protection, a Lakshman Rekha [red line] is drawn," she said in comments broadcast on the NDTV news channel Monday.

"You can make it [the curfew] six, seven or eight, that depends on college to college, but it really is for your own safety," she told the studio audience of college students during a special show to mark International Women's Day on Wednesday.

Gandhi said a similar deadline should be put in place for male students, but many social media users ridiculed her for her comments.

"You know what would be safest? Lock hormonal men in, instead of denying women the right to lead a full life," tweeted one critic.

Controversial 

Gandhi, who is the sister-in-law of opposition leader Sonia Gandhi, is no stranger to controversy.

Last year she angered women's rights campaigners arguing for a law against marital rape by saying that could not apply in India because society viewed marriage as sacrosanct.

She has also said schizophrenia sufferers shouldn't work, and called for mandatory tests to determine the sex of unborn children - a practice illegal in India due to the risk of female foeticide.

In 2015, women students in Delhi launched a campaign against the curfews under the name Pinjra Tod (Break the Cage).

University residences generally justify the rules with concern for the safety of young women in a country where sexual violence is widespread.

Read more on:    india

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Why looking good has nothing to do with what you weigh

14 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Harties Dam 'choking' again on invasive weed

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday March 4 2017-03-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 