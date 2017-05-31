 

'Horrific': Social media reacts to Kabul bomb blast

2017-05-31 17:34

At least 80 people, mostly Afghan civilians, have been killed by a huge bomb blast in Kabul, and more than 300 people are wounded.

The explosion stuck at the heart of the Afghan capital's diplomatic area, with scenes of carnage, panic and sorrow quickly emerging.

Journalists said the windows of their offices shook, while people ran from the epicentre of the blast with bloody faces.

The blast came just two days into the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

By the time of publishing, the top worldwide trends on Twitter were #covefefe, a possible typo included in a tweet by US President Donald Trump as he railed against "constant negative press", and #MasterChefBR, which collected tweets regarding a cooking contest in Brazil.

#Kabul was third.

This is how the event, described as "one of the biggest" attacks to have hit Kabul, is playing out on social media:

