'Horrific': Social media reacts to Kabul bomb blast

At least 80 people, mostly Afghan civilians, have been killed by a huge bomb blast in Kabul, and more than 300 people are wounded.

The explosion stuck at the heart of the Afghan capital's diplomatic area, with scenes of carnage, panic and sorrow quickly emerging.

Journalists said the windows of their offices shook, while people ran from the epicentre of the blast with bloody faces.

The blast came just two days into the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

#Kabul was third.

This is how the event, described as "one of the biggest" attacks to have hit Kabul, is playing out on social media:

Windows shattered. Felt so close. Kabul blast. Wazir Akbar Khan. — Lotfullah Najafizada (@LNajafizada) 31 May 2017

Would people sit up and take notice of #Afghanistan if we called the explosion in #Kabul a MOAB? — Eric Jones (@Intrigue_Jones) 31 May 2017

More than the "German embassy," the blast took place in a high-trafficked area of Kabul where school, hospital, restaurant, hotel etc are https://t.co/LZocK6ajs3 — Ali M Latifi (@alibomaye) 31 May 2017

We want peace but, those who kill us in the holy month of Ramadan don't worth a call for peace, they most be destroyed and uprooted. 2/2 — Dr. Abdullah (@afgexecutive) 31 May 2017

The car bombing in Kabul is tragic. However, from the reporting I kind of feel we only care because it's near European embassies.

Hope this evokes the same anger, disgust as an attack in Manchester. A bloody Ramzan for Kabul. Thoughts and prayers https://t.co/nV7s7h9OcF — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) 31 May 2017