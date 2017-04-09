Hot air balloon accident in Turkey kills Frenchman

What To Read Next

Turkish security members investigate the site where the hot air balloon hit a high-voltage transmission line and crashed near Cappadocia. (DHA via AP)

Istanbul - A hot air balloon hit a high-voltage transmission line in central Turkey and on Sunday crashed near a popular tourist destination, killing a French tourist and injuring at least seven people, the transport ministry said.

Ir said the balloon was carrying 20 passengers, including six foreigners, when it hit the electric line during its descent in Cappadocia due to adverse wind conditions.

"A French citizen lost his life and seven people - four of them Turkish and three foreigners - were injured," the statement said.

Turkish civil aviation experts were investigating the crash.

Cappadocia is a popular tourist destination, known for its volcanic rock-formations, underground cities and churches carved into mountainsides.