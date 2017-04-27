'Huge' explosion near Damascus Airport

Beirut
– A massive explosion hit near the Damascus International Airport in the early
hours of Thursday morning, a monitoring group said, without specifying the
cause.
"The blast was huge and
could be heard in Damascus," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights.
The Damascus International Airport
lies about 25km southeast of Syria's capital.
The Britain-based Observatory,
which gathers information from sources across war-ravaged Syria, said it had
confirmed the explosion had not taken place inside the airport itself.
"It's unclear what caused
the explosion, but there fires raging at the site," Abdel Rahman told AFP.
More than 320 000 people have
been killed since Syria's conflict erupted in 2011 with widespread
anti-government protests.
While Damascus has remained
relatively insulated from the violence, fierce fighting has raged on the
outskirts of the capital in recent months between rebel groups and government
forces.