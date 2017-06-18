Hundreds of thousands for Brazil gay parade, world's biggest

What To Read Next

Sao Paulo - Hundreds of thousands of people are gathering in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo for one of the world's largest gay pride parades.

The revellers have packed the city's Paulista Avenue before Sunday's parade. Some are helping hold up a gigantic rainbow-coloured flag symbolising LGBT rights.

Organisers say they expect 3 million people to participate in the city's 21st annual gay pride parade.

The parade this year focuses on secularism and the idea that no religion is law regardless of people's individual beliefs.

A reveller poses during the annual Gay Pride Parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Nelson Antoine, AP) Claudia Regina is president of the gay rights group organising the parade.



She says on the event's official Facebook page that "our main enemies today are religious fundamentalists" and says some groups insist on condemning LGBT people and "removing rights that we have already obtained".