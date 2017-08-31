 

Hungary extends state of emergency due to migrant crisis

2017-08-31 08:52
Hungarian soldiers and police patrol the transit zone at the country’s border with Serbia. (Sandor Ujvari, MTI via AP, file)

Budapest - The Hungarian government has decided to extend by six months, until March 2018, the state of emergency declared early last year because of the migrant crisis.

Government spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs said on Wednesday that strict border controls were still needed because the "threat of terrorism in Europe has increased" recently.

Hungary's razor-wire fences, built on its borders with Serbia and Croatia in late 2015, have practically stopped the flow of migrants through the country.

Human rights groups and international organizations have repeatedly called attention to the alleged violent treatment of migrants by police, as well the poor conditions in border transit zones where asylum-seekers are made to await a decision on their applications.

About 400 000 migrants passed through Hungary in 2015 before the fences were erected.

