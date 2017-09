Jose strengthened to a Category Four storm, as it followed in the path of Irma, US weather forecasters said. (Jose Romero, NOAA, RAMMB via AFP)

Miami - Hurricane Jose strengthened to a Category Four storm on Friday, as it followed in the path of Hurricane Irma, US weather forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm, located in the Atlantic Ocean 775 km southeast of the Leeward Islands, was packing winds of 200 km/h, as it moved northwest at 26 km/h.