 

Iceland gets new centre-right coalition government

2017-01-11 05:37
People protest in front of the Parliament building during the third consecutive day of demonstrations calling for a new government in Reykjavik. (David Keyton, AP)

People protest in front of the Parliament building during the third consecutive day of demonstrations calling for a new government in Reykjavik. (David Keyton, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Reykjavik - A new centre-right coalition in Iceland announced on Tuesday it had agreed to make conservative Independence Party leader Bjarni Benediktsson the country's next prime minister, 10 weeks after a snap election.

Benediktsson, 46, who has served as finance minister since 2013 and was the big winner in October 29 elections, presented the new government at a press conference in Reykjavik with his new coalition partners, the centre-right Reform Party and the centrist Bright Future.

The government programme published by the coalition calls for a possible referendum on European Union membership "towards the end of the legislative period."

It also dashes any hopes of major institutional reforms, including the ratification of a constitution drawn up by a citizen-led commission in 2010-2012.

Regarding the economy, Benediktsson's liberal policies are expected to continue. Under his guidance as finance minister, Iceland has seen solid growth and unemployment has been almost eliminated.

The new centre-right government is a blow for the left-wing opposition, which hoped to sweep to power on a wave of discontent following the April release of the Panama Papers, a trove of documents detailing account holders in offshore tax havens.

In April, a large majority of Icelanders called for the country's political establishment to be voted out of office, targeting Benediktsson, whose name appeared in the Panama Papers, among others.

But everything changed in the October election: Benediktsson's Independence Party won 21 of 63 seats in parliament, far ahead of its opponents the Left Green Movement and the anti-establishment Pirate Party, which won 10 seats each.

Iceland's various parties have been in negotiations since the election to try to form a coalition government.

Read more on:    bjarni benediktsson  |  iceland

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

New UN chief calls for 'whole new approach' to prevent war

18 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
1714 dead on SA's roads during festive season — 5% up from 2015

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday January 10 results 2017-01-10 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 