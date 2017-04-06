 

ID bracelet lost by US soldier during WWII found in France

2017-04-06 22:53
Syracuse - An identification bracelet lost by a soldier from central New York more than 70 years ago, has been found near the beaches of Normandy.

WSTM-TV reports Army Sergeant John Hill, of Syracuse, landed in France on June 7 1944, a day after the Allied invasion began.

Somewhere along the way, he lost the ID bracelet given to him by his mother. During World War II it was common for service members to be given the bracelets by loved-ones before being sent overseas.

In February, Matthieu Delamontte found a bracelet with Hill's name and serial number while using a metal detector in a field near Normandy. He tracked down the 93-year-old veteran with the help of a Syracuse librarian.

The two men recently met on Skype. Delamontte will be sending the bracelet to Hill soon.

