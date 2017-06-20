 

Illinois man accused of stomping kitten to death

2017-06-20 06:41
This photo provided by the St Clair County Sheriff's Department in Belleville shows shows DeCarlos Johnson-Foston, who is accused of stomping a kitten to death. (AP)

This photo provided by the St Clair County Sheriff's Department in Belleville shows shows DeCarlos Johnson-Foston, who is accused of stomping a kitten to death. (AP)

BELLEVILLE - A southern Illinois man in the US accused of stomping a kitten to death because he wasn't allowed to take it on a train has been charged with felony animal cruelty.

The suspect, 23-year-old DeCarlos Johnson-Foston, is jailed on $75 000 bond.

St Clair County Sheriff's Capt Bruce Fleshren says Johnson-Foston was at a Belleville MetroLink station with a kitten on his shoulder. A security guard told him the cat would not be allowed on the train.

Fleshren says Johnson-Foston slammed the kitten to the platform and stomped on its head, then walked away and left on a bus.

Police say they tracked him to a bus stop and discovered that he had also stolen a wallet while riding the bus.


