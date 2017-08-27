 

In Brazil's Rio state, 2017 cop death toll hits 100

2017-08-27 21:11
(iSock)

(iSock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Rio de Janeiro - A police officer killed Saturday in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state was the 100th slain there so far this year - part of a grim surge in violent crime in the region.

Officer Fabio Jose Cavalcante was shot dead while on duty in Baixada Fluminense, a poor, high-crime suburb of Rio, which hosted the Summer Olympics last year.

In 2016, 146 police were killed in Rio, 100 of whom were not on duty at the time Since 1995, the force has lost more than 3 000 officers.

A year after the world applauded Rio's successful staging of the Summer Games, Brazil's second biggest city is in deep financial difficulty and the demoralized police are struggling to contain well-armed drug gangs based in the favelas.

President Michel Temer's decision in July to deploy thousands of soldiers to Rio acknowledged that state police have lost the ability to cope with the often bloody struggle against the drug traffickers.

Brazil as a whole is one of the most deadly countries in the world.

Estadao newspaper recently reported that this year's six-month homicide tally has reached just over 28 000. That is equivalent to 155 killings a day or six an hour around the country of 208 million people.

The toll is almost seven percent higher than last year and indicates that Brazil may again break the ceiling of 60 000 homicides a year in 2017.

By contrast, the United States, with a population of nearly 326 million, had 15 696 murders in 2015, according to the FBI.

Read more on:    brazil

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Guatemala orders expulsion of UN graft investigator

2017-08-27 20:15

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Coffin assault duo found guilty
 

Congratulations to our PETSIE winners!

It was tough to look through all the adorable pictures of the pets that were submitted for our Petsie competition and to pick a winner

 
 

Paws

What age should puppies stop chewing shoes?
French Bulldog helps kids with facial differences
Weird things dogs do
Makeover saves dog’s life
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:56 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 10:10 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, August 26 2017-08-26 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 