Roses were placed on the remains of a car in which a woman was killed after going off the road in the village of Nodeirinho, near Pedrogao Grande, central Portugal. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Zulmira, 56, talks to her daughter on a mobile phone by the side of a burnt road in Casal de Alge, outside the village of Figueiro dos Vinhos central Portugal. (AP Photo/Paulo Duarte)
A fire fighting aircraft drops water over a fire outside the village of Pedrogao Grande central Portugal. (AP Photo/Paulo Duarte)
A man stands on the roadside and watches a wildfire at Anciao, Leiria, central Portugal. (Patricia De Melo Moreira, AFP)
Firefighters rest during a wildfire at Penela, Coimbra, central Portugal. (Patricia De Melo Moreira, AFP)
A wildfire is reflected in a stream at Penela, Coimbra, central Portugal. (Patricia De Melo Moreira, AFP)
A firefighter rests next to fire combat truck during a wildfire at Penela, Coimbra, central Portugal. (Patricia De Melo Moreira, AFP)
A policeman stands by a dead body of a victim of a wildfire in Pedrogao. (Patricia De Melo Moreira, AFP)
A policeman walks on a road past burnt cars after a wildfire in Figueiro dos Vinhos.(Patricia De Melo Moreira, AFP)
A picture taken on June 18, 2017 shows burnt cars on a road after a wildfire in Figueiro dos Vinhos.
(Patricia De Melo Moreira, AFP)
A couple stands on the roadside watching firefighters passing by in Figueiro dos Vinhos.(Patricia De Melo Moreira, AFP)
A man passes by his truck burnt during yesterday's wildfire in Figueiro dos Vinhos. (Patricia De Melo Moreira, AFP)
Anabela Silva stands in front of her house with her burnt car in the background after a wildfire in Figueiro dos Vinhos. (Patricia De Melo Moreira, AFP)
People are evacuated from their houses by Red Cross and police members due the proximity of a dangerous wildfire at Torgal, Castanheira de Pera. (Patricia De Melo Moreira, AFP)
A picture taken on June 18, 2017 shows a forest in flames during a wildfire near the village of Mega Fundeira.
(Miguel Riopa, AFP)
Villagers look at flames during a wildfire near the village of Mega Fundeira.(Miguel Riopa, AFP)
A dead deer lays on the roadside in an area affected by a wildfire at Vila Pedro, Figueiro dos Vinhos. (Patricia De Melo Moreira, AFP)
A firefighter walks close to a wildfire in Carvalho, next to Pampilhosa da Serra.(Miguel Riopa, AFP)
A helicopter drops water over a wildfire in Carvalho, next to Pampilhosa da Serra. (Miguel Riopa, AFP)
