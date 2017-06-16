In wurst case, German vendor will go to jail

Berlin - A German snack bar owner is preparing for the worst - or is it wurst - in a spat with authorities over the sale of sausages at a highway rest stop.

Christina Wagner has been battling to sell bratwursts next to the Autobahn near the town of Rodaborn for years.

Authorities refused to give Wagner a permit to operate at the site, so she passes sausages to her customers through a fence from an adjacent lot.

The case has made her a local celebrity and thousands of people have signed a petition in her support.

German news agency dpa reported on Thursday that authorities in the Thuringia state are now threatening to issue Wagner with fines until she stops selling sausages.

But Wagner says she'd rather go to prison than pay.