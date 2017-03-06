Indian ambulance plane crashes near Bangkok

New Delhi - India's external affairs minister says an Indian hospital ambulance plane with five people on board has crash landed near Bangkok after it caught fire. The pilot was killed.

Minister Sushma Swaraj said that two doctors in the plane were seriously injured in the accident and taken to a hospital in the Thai capital.

She says the other two people on board suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the accident and other details were not immediately known.

The air ambulance plane belongs to the Medanta company. It's a multi-speciality medical institute in Gurgaon, a city on the outskirts of the Indian capital.