 

Indian baby dies after 'rapists' throw her from rickshaw

2017-06-06 17:44
New Delhi - A nine-month-old baby died when she was thrown out of a moving autorickshaw by men accused of gang-raping her mother, police said on Tuesday, in the latest case of sexual violence in India.

Police said they had registered a case of murder and gang rape after the alleged attack on May 29 in Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi.

"We are interrogating several people and should be able to progress further in the case today (on Tuesday), including making possible arrests," said Gurgaon's commissioner of police Sandeep Khirwar.

He said the baby had died of head injuries and estimated the mother was aged 19 or 20.

Social stigma

The woman told police she had been attacked after getting into an autorickshaw with her daughter around midnight on May 29 to travel to her parents' house in Gurgaon, in northern Haryana state.

There were already two men on board, along with the driver.

India has a gruesome record on rape, with the capital New Delhi alone registering 2 199 rape cases in 2015 - an average of six a day.

Nearly 40 000 rape cases are reported every year but the real number is thought to be much higher, with victims wary of how their complaints will be dealt with or the social stigma attached to sex crimes.

India strengthened its laws on sexual violence after the fatal gang rape of a Delhi student in 2012 caused global outrage, but attacks on women are still widespread.


