Indian girl, 10, seeks abortion after rape

New Delhi - -An Indian court will decide whether a 10-year-old Indian girl left pregnant after she was repeatedly raped should be allowed to have an abortion, police say.

The child, who was often left at home while her mother went out to work on construction sites, has said she was raped by her stepfather, who has since been arrested.

Her case only came to light last week, by which time she had crossed the 20-week legal limit after which terminations are only allowed where there is a danger to the life of the mother or the baby.

"We have filed an application in court seeking an order for abortion," said Pankaj Nain, the police chief of Rohtak district in northern Haryana state.

"Now it is for the courts to decide", said Nain.

Medical care

In recent months India's top court has received a number of petitions from women - including rape survivors and trafficking victims - seeking abortions where pregnancies had gone beyond 20 weeks.

Activists say the restriction should be extended to 24 weeks as victims of rape are often late to report their pregnancies.

In 2015, the Supreme Court allowed a 14-year-old rape survivor to abort a foetus after the 20-week limit.

Nain said the 10-year-old had made a statement to police and was being given counselling and medical care.



