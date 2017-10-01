 

Indian policeman arrested for raping young girl

2017-10-01 16:38
An Indian social activist holds a placard during a protest against a rape at Hauz Khas village in New Delhi. (Sajjad Hussain, AFP)

An Indian social activist holds a placard during a protest against a rape at Hauz Khas village in New Delhi. (Sajjad Hussain, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

New Delhi - An Indian policeman has been arrested on suspicion of raping a seven-year-old girl, allegedly while he was drunk, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Colleagues raised the alarm after finding the girl naked in the officer's quarters in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh late on Saturday, local police superintendent Vipin Tada told AFP.

"We sent her for a medical examination and are awaiting a final report," Tada told AFP.

"The policeman will be undergoing medical tests to confirm whether he was consuming alcohol inside his quarters."

The Press Trust of India news agency said angry locals had tried to attack the local police post in protest. But Tada said the crowd was pacified when they learned the officer had been arrested.

India has a grim record of sexual assaults on minors, with 20 000 cases reported in 2015, according to government data.

It strengthened its laws on sexual violence after the fatal gang-rape of a Delhi student in 2012 caused global outrage, but attacks are still widespread.

Read more on:    india  |  child abuse

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Spanish police crack down, many Catalan voters hurt

2017-10-01 15:32

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Tense moments as BLF clash with cops outside Rupert's Remgro
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Brackenfell 05:48 AM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 05:47 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, September 30 2017-09-30 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 