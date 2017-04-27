 

Inmates distributed child porn inside US prison

2017-04-27 10:27
(iStock)

Fort Dix - Five inmates serving sentences for child pornography used contraband cellphones and removable storage cards to share child pornography with others inside a prison, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The inmates at Fort Dix in New Jersey face charges of conspiracy and distributing, selling and possessing child porn on federal property.

The men were involved in the sales of the removable storage cards to government informants in recent months, prosecutors said. The cards included videos involving children as young as infants and toddlers and depictions of child sexual abuse.

The five defendants are all serving lengthy prison terms for trafficking in child pornography. They face sentences ranging from 15 to 40 years if convicted on the new charges.

"Anyone who sexually exploits children, whether incarcerated or not, will be relentlessly pursued and brought to stand trial for their heinous crimes," said Timothy Gallagher, special agent in charge of the FBI's Newark field office.


