 

Internet hindering fight against human trafficking - experts

2017-09-13 10:43
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

San Jos - The anonymity afforded by the internet - especially in the dark web - is hindering efforts by organisations to fight human trafficking, especially the sexual exploitation of minors, experts from key groups said on Tuesday.

"The issue of the dark web, which for its form and configuration is extremely untraceable, is it makes it very difficult to find the criminals we are looking for," Rosilyne Borland, a specialist on migrant assistance in Central and North America at the UN migration agency IOM, told an international conference in Costa Rica's capital.

She and other speakers told the event, focused on tourism-related sexual abuse of children, that such crimes previously could be tracked through physical locations but were now online, where they were much harder to detect because of encryption, anonymity and locations easily masked.

"Practically the whole process happens through digital means, and that makes it extremely difficult for location and identification," said the head of Costa Rica's PANI child welfare agency, Ana Teresa Leon.

The conference heard that up-to-date figures on human trafficking were to be presented at the UN General Assembly later this month.

A video presentation said 46 million people worldwide were in situations of modern slavery, which is one aspect of the crime, along with the sexual exploitation of adults and minors.

In Costa Rica, Leon said, there were 56 victims of sexual exploitation last year.

That "very low number", she said, was partly explained by the difficulty in identifying victims - and that many caught up in such situations didn't see themselves as victims.

Sex tourism is a sensitive issue for Costa Rica, which has taken steps to crack down on it.

The head of the tourist board, Alberto Lopez, told the conference that, since 2010, "more than 450 businesses" - many of them hotels - have signed on to a code of conduct against the sexual exploitation of minors.

Read more on:    costa rica  |  human trafficking  |  internet

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Brazil's top court authorises new investigation of president

2017-09-13 09:44

Inside News24

 
/Africa
WATCH: Two men knocked out in Zim Nando's brawl
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Fish Hoek 11:09 AM
Road name: Main Road

Goodwood 10:42 AM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, September 12 2017-09-12 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 