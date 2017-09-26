 

Interpol sting seizes $51m in fake drugs

2017-09-26 09:43
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Lyon - Interpol said on Monday that it seized a record total of 25 million illicit and counterfeit medicines worth more than $51m in a week-long worldwide operation.

Dietary supplements, pain killers, fake contact lenses, epilepsy medication and 1.2 tonnes of erectile dysfunction pills were among the drugs seized, the agency, based in Lyon, France, said in a statement.

Operation Pangea X was carried out by police, customs and health authorities across a record 123 countries and led to more than 400 arrests from September 12 to 19.

The illegal sale of medicine online was also targeted, with 3 584 websites shut down and more than 3 000 online advertisements suspended.

A growing concern across Africa

It was the first time many African countries participated in the operation, said Immanuel Sam, the head of Interpol's Namibia office.

"The sale of fake or counterfeit pharmaceuticals is a growing concern across Africa, as it creates a dangerous situation for the health of unsuspecting consumers," Sam said.

As opioid abuse has reached epidemic proportions in several countries, the operation also targeted the trade of painkillers, particularly the drug Fentanyl.

Numerous websites selling only the drug were closed down, including one called "Where to buy Fentanyl without a prescription".

Operation Pangea was launched in 2008 and has since tracked the rise of unauthorised websites selling pharmaceutical products.

"Criminals are exploiting this trend to make a profit, putting lives at risk," said Tim Morris, Interpol's executive director of police services.

"The fact that we still see such strong outcomes after 10 years of Pangea operations demonstrates how the online sale of illicit medicines is an ongoing, and ever increasing, challenge," he said.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Rock bottom' Weiner jailed for sexting

2017-09-26 08:45

Inside News24

 
/News
The youth have thrown away their traditions - Esther Mahlangu
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 23 2017-09-23 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 