Iran condemns new US sanctions

Tehran - Iran on Friday condemned new sanctions adopted by the US Senate and vowed to respond with "reciprocal and adequate measures".

Tehran "will take reciprocal and adequate measures to guarantee its national interests", said foreign ministry spokesperson Bahram Ghassem.

The Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly passed tough sanctions on Iran for its alleged "continued support of terrorism" and the bill has been sent to the House of Representatives for approval.

The new restrictions impose mandatory sanctions on people involved with the Islamic republic's ballistic missile programme and those that transact with them.

It also applies terrorism-related sanctions to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and re-enforces aspects of the arms embargo on Iran.

Ghassemi retorted that the measure against Iran's ballistic missile programme was "totally illegal and illegitimate".



