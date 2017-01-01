 

Iran official calls for sterilisation for sex workers

2017-01-01 21:50
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Tehran - Female sex workers and homeless drug addicts in Tehran should be "convinced" to undergo sterilisation to prevent social problems, a deputy provincial governor in the Iranian capital said on Sunday.

"These women deal drugs, consume drugs and also work as sex workers," Siavash Shahrivar told the ILNA news agency.

"Over 20% of them have Aids and [they] spread various diseases," he said.

"In addition to ... spreading depravity, they reproduce like hatching machines and as their children have no guardians, they sell them," he added.

"There is a project, a reality, an opinion, agreed on by many NGOs and the social elite, that if a women is sick, and is also a sex worker and has no place to stay, she should be sterilised with her own approval, and not forcefully".

"The sterilisation should be done through a project to convince homeless women to prevent social harm," he added.

Last week, when images of homeless men and women sleeping in open graves outside Tehran shocked Iranian society, a cartoonist said on social media that the women must be sterilised because they give birth to children with "weak genes".

'Nazi cleansing' 

The suggestion by Bozorgmehr Hosseinpour to "block the misery of poor humans who enter this world with many diseases, pain and addiction" outraged many people. Some said it reminded them of "Nazi cleansing" projects.

He later apologised and said the women should be given consultation for sterilisation "with their own approval".

The controversy quickly turned into a political football with conservative media accusing Shahindokht Molaverdi, vice president for women's affairs, of advocating the sterilisation of homeless women - which she denies.

In April Molaverdi said the government "has not yet offered any specific plans for sterilisation of homeless women" and such plans should be "proposed and reviewed by the Health Ministry".

In recent years, there has been a growing crisis in Tehran where street children are born and sold by homeless or poor women living in and around the capital.

Thousands of such children are put to work as beggars or street vendors.

Last week the haunting images of dozens of homeless people living in empty graves in a town outside Tehran caused social media users and celebrities to react with expressions of alarm and sadness.

'Shame and sorrow'

Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi aired his frustration in a letter to President Hassan Rouhani, in which he said he was "filled with shame and sorrow".

The president responded to Farhadi's "painful" letter on Wednesday.

"Who can see human beings hurt by social issues who take shelter in graves... and not feel ashamed?" Rouhani said.

Read more on:    iran  |  narcotics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Goose-bump gala - thousands take icy Dutch dip

2017-01-01 21:14

Inside News24

 
/News
'Work hard; have fun!' - Class of 2016's tips for future matrics

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 21:58 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Cape Town 20:44 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday December 30 results 2016-12-30 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 