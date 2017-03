Volunteer law students are offering a secure website to help travellers arriving in the US. (Ted S Warren, AP)

Baghdad - The Iraqi government on Monday hailed the country's exemption from US President Donald Trump's revised travel ban as an "important step" that strengthens relations between Baghdad and Washington.

"The Iraqi foreign ministry expresses its deep satisfaction with the executive order issued by President Donald Trump which includes an exemption for Iraqis from the ban on travel to the United States of America," said spokesperson Ahmed Jamal.

His remarks came after senior White House aide Kellyanne Conway said Trump would on Monday sign a revised executive order on immigration that excludes Iraq after his first version was blocked by federal courts.