 

Iraqi officials: Car bombings in Baghdad kill 11 people

2017-05-19 22:56
Civilians inspect the aftermath of a car bomb attack in Baghdad. (File, Karim Karim, AP)

Baghdad - Iraqi police and hospital officials say two car bombs in southwestern Baghdad have killed 11 people, including four police officers, and wounded at least 20.

The officials say the first attack targeted a police checkpoint on Friday night. Moments later, the second blast hit a nearby street crowded with civilians.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to talk to reporters.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the attack bore the hallmarks of the ISIS group, which has claimed similar bombings in the past.

The bombings come as Iraqi forces are slowly moving in on the last neighbourhoods held by the ISIS group in Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city.



