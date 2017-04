What To Read Next

Habbaniyah - Islamic State group fighters disguised as soldiers ambushed a government convoy in a remote desert region of western Iraq on Sunday, killing 10 members of the security forces, commanders said.

"Daesh (ISIS) members armed with assault rifles and rocket launchers attacked civilian and military vehicles carrying soldiers near Rutba," an army lieutenant colonel said.

"They killed at least 10 and wounded 20," he told AFP. Other officials confirmed the attack and the casualty toll.