 

ISIS 'burns Turkish troops alive'

2016-12-23 11:13
(File, AFP)

(File, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Istanbul - The Islamic State jihadist group has released a video purportedly showing two captured Turkish soldiers being burnt alive after Ankara vowed to fight "terror" in Syria in response to 16 of its troops being killed in battle.

The 19-minute video, showing two uniformed men being hauled from a cage before being bound and torched, was posted on jihadist websites and was supposedly shot in the ISIS-declared "Aleppo Province" in northern Syria.

Biggest loss

Speaking in Turkish, the killer of the two men criticises Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and calls for "destruction to be sowed" in Turkey.

The shocking images recall the killing of Maaz al-Kassasbeh, a Jordanian fighter pilot, who was captured by the jihadists when his plane went down in Syria in December 2014 and was later burnt alive in a cage.

The ISIS-linked news agency Amaq said last month that the jihadists had kidnapped two Turkish soldiers and the Turkish army said it had lost contact with two of its men.

The video's release comes a day after 16 Turkish soldiers were killed by ISIS fighters in Ankara's biggest loss so far in its unprecedented incursion into Syria.

They were killed in a succession of attacks around the Syrian town of Al-Bab on Wednesday that included three suicide car bombings.

Border area

The heavy toll showed the intensifying battle for the town, which Turkish forces have been seeking to capture for weeks in the biggest test of their four-month incursion into Syria.

Turkish troops entered Syria on August 24 in support of pro-Ankara Syrian rebels, with the aim of ousting ISIS jihadists as well as Kurdish militia from the border area.

At least 38 Turkish soldiers have been killed in the operation, which the Turkish government has dubbed Euphrates Shield.


Read more on:    isis  |  recep tayyip erdogan  |  turkey  |  security  |  internet

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Germany detains 2 over plans to attack mall

31 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
New detox wing to help recovering addicts take flight

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday December 21 2016-12-21 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 