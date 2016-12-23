ISIS 'burns Turkish troops alive'

Istanbul - The Islamic State jihadist group has released a video purportedly showing two captured Turkish soldiers being burnt alive after Ankara vowed to fight "terror" in Syria in response to 16 of its troops being killed in battle.

The 19-minute video, showing two uniformed men being hauled from a cage before being bound and torched, was posted on jihadist websites and was supposedly shot in the ISIS-declared "Aleppo Province" in northern Syria.

Biggest loss

Speaking in Turkish, the killer of the two men criticises Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and calls for "destruction to be sowed" in Turkey.

The shocking images recall the killing of Maaz al-Kassasbeh, a Jordanian fighter pilot, who was captured by the jihadists when his plane went down in Syria in December 2014 and was later burnt alive in a cage.

The ISIS-linked news agency Amaq said last month that the jihadists had kidnapped two Turkish soldiers and the Turkish army said it had lost contact with two of its men.

The video's release comes a day after 16 Turkish soldiers were killed by ISIS fighters in Ankara's biggest loss so far in its unprecedented incursion into Syria.

They were killed in a succession of attacks around the Syrian town of Al-Bab on Wednesday that included three suicide car bombings.

Border area

The heavy toll showed the intensifying battle for the town, which Turkish forces have been seeking to capture for weeks in the biggest test of their four-month incursion into Syria.

Turkish troops entered Syria on August 24 in support of pro-Ankara Syrian rebels, with the aim of ousting ISIS jihadists as well as Kurdish militia from the border area.

At least 38 Turkish soldiers have been killed in the operation, which the Turkish government has dubbed Euphrates Shield.



