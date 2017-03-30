 

ISIS claims responsibility for Baghdad attack

2017-03-30 19:00
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Baghdad - The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an overnight suicide attack in Baghdad that left 17 people dead and 48 wounded.

The Site Intelligence group, which monitors extremist groups, reported the claim on Thursday in which the IS group warns Iraqi Shiites that the "flame of the battle" in Mosul will come to them in Baghdad, Karbala, and Najaf.

On Wednesday night, a suicide truck bomb targeted a police checkpoint on Baghdad's main southern entrance.

Three policemen were among the dead while the rest were civilians, police and health officials said on condition of anonymity under regulations.

The attack came as US-backed forces are launching fierce fighting in western Mosul. After the beginning of the operation to retake Mosul in October, Iraqi authorities in January declared they have liberated eastern Mosul.


Read more on:    iraq  |  isis

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Brazil's Cunha sentenced to 15 years for corruption

39 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/World
'I am heartbroken' - London mayor after Brexit Article 50 triggered

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday March 29 2017-03-29 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 