ISIS convoy treks ahead despite US strikes threat

Beirut
— Dozens of ISIS members and their families have crossed into areas controlled
by the extremists despite US threats to bomb the convoy days after they left
the Lebanon-Syria border, Syrian opposition activists said on Saturday.
The opposition activists'
announcement came after the US-led coalition fighting ISIS said the 17-bus
convoy of ISIS militants and their families that left the Lebanon-Syria border
six days ago is still stranded in the Syrian desert.
More than 300 militants and their
families are in the convoy after vacating the border area as part of a
Hezbollah-negotiated deal to transport them to an ISIS-held town in eastern
Syria near the Iraqi border.
Hezbollah said in a statement on Saturday
that warplanes of the US-led coalition are still preventing the convoy from
moving east and barring anyone on the government side from reaching them
warning that the wounded and elderly people could die.
Hezbollah said that six buses are
still in areas controlled by the Syrian government and warned that if they are
hit civilians will be killed. It added that if aid does not reach the convoy
because of the aerial imposed siege, "only the Americans will bear the
responsibility" for what happens.
"The so-called international
community and international institutions should intervene to prevent the
occurrence of an ugly massacre," the Lebanese group said.
The US-led coalition issued a
statement on Friday saying it has sought an unspecified solution that
would save the women and children in the convoy from further suffering.
Earlier this week, an airstrike
by the US-led coalition created a crater in a road that the buses had intended
to take and destroyed a small bridge to prevent the convoy from moving further
east.
Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the
Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said dozens of fighters and
civilians left the buses and drove into ISIS-held parts of the eastern province
of Deir el-Zour in 12 civilian vehicles.
Opposition activist Omar Abu
Laila, who is from Deir el-Zour and currently lives in Europe, gave an account
similar to that of Abdurrahman adding that most of them have crossed over. Abu
Laila is with DeirEzzor 24, an activist group that has reporters throughout the
eastern province.