ISIS supporter truck driver kills 4 in Israel - govt

Jerusalem - A Palestinian on Sunday rammed a truck into a group of Israeli soldiers visiting a popular tourist spot in Jerusalem, killing four and injuring at least 15 people, authorities said.

The driver was also killed at the location overlooking holy sites in the Old City such as the Dome of the Rock and providing one of the most spectacular views of Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alleged the attacker "supported" the Islamic State group, though he provided no details on what led to the finding.

Chaos broke out at the scene when the truck ploughed through the crowd, with hundreds of soldiers having arrived there as part of a tour for troops about the history of Jerusalem.

"A lone terrorist drove his truck into a group of soldiers standing on the side of the road," said police spokesperson Micky Rosenfeld.

"They got off the bus and as they were getting off and getting organised, he took advantage."

Israel's military said one of its soldiers fired on the attacker and distributed video of him saying he shot after realising it was not an accident.

Multiple bullet holes could be seen in the windshield of the truck.

Police only confirmed four people were dead, but a medic at the scene said they were soldiers.

Medics also reported that three of the victims were women, while all four were in their 20s.

Ambulances rushed to the location and visitors, including soldiers, ran for cover.

Netanyahu later visited the scene along with Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman.

"We know the identity of the assailant, who according to all indications supported ISIS," Netanyahu said, according to a statement from his office.

Fawzi Barhum, a spokesperson for Islamist movement Hamas which runs the Gaza Strip, saluted the attack, calling it "heroic and brave".

Palestinian security officials in the West Bank city of Ramallah said the driver was a Palestinian in his late 20s from the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Jabal Mukaber, located close to the scene.

Rosenfeld said it was not yet clear if the attack had been planned earlier or was spontaneous.