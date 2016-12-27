 

Israel 'reducing ties' with nations over settlements

2016-12-27 16:52
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Jerusalem - Israel's foreign ministry has said the country is "reducing" ties with nations that voted for last week's UN Security Council resolution demanding a halt to settlement building in Palestinian territory.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Nahshon said in a message to journalists that Israel was "temporarily reducing" visits and work with embassies, without providing further details.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said on Tuesday she was concerned that Israel would miss opportunities to explain its position by cancelling visits, but that she supported making clear "you can't take Israel for granted".

Israel has been on the defensive since the vote, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also serves as foreign minister, denouncing the resolution as "shameful".

Planned visits by foreign dignitaries were cancelled in wake of the decision, and ambassadors of countries that voted for the resolution were summoned. The US ambassador to Israel, Dan Shapiro, was also summoned after the US abstained from the vote.

Countries should not be able to "make pilgrimages to Israel to learn about fighting terror, cyber defence and agricultural technologies, and in the UN do whatever you want", Hotovely told army radio.

Israeli media reported that Netanyahu has asked officials to visit the countries that voted for the resolution as little as possible for now.

By deciding not to veto the move, the United States enabled the adoption of the first UN resolution since 1979 to condemn Israel over its settlement policy.

The text was passed with support from all remaining members of the 15-member council. 

Abbas hopeful

Israel's increasing anger at the vote came as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas hoped the upcoming Middle East conference in France would set a mechanism to end Israeli settlements in territory Palestinians claim for a state.

Abbas told a meeting of his Fatah party late on Monday that the resolution, "paves the way for the international peace conference".

France hosts a conference on January 15 where countries may endorse a framework for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

Netanyahu opposes such activity, saying only direct negotiations will produce a solution. He has called on Abbas to meet for talks, but Abbas has refused unless settlement construction ends.

Rami Saleh, a director at the Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Centre (JLAC), told Al Jazeera that despite Israel's reactionary tactics, the resolution would not be respected.

"What we are seeing is not new. It's a continuation of Israel's policies throughout recent years. Israel does not respect the UN and this decision is an extension of its commitment to refuse to abide by international law," he said.

"In 2016, we saw the construction of almost 1 600 settler homes in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. This number is four times the number of illegal homes constructed in 2014."

According to Haaretz newspaper, the Jerusalem Local Planning and Construction Committee is expected to approve permits to build 618 new homes in Jewish neighbourhoods across the Green Line on Wednesday.

While the UN resolution contains no sanctions, Israeli officials are concerned it could widen the possibility of prosecution at the International Criminal Court.

They are also worried it could encourage some countries to impose sanctions against Israeli settlers and goods produced in the settlements.

"We hope that following the UN Security Council resolution condemning settler construction we might be able to take Israel to the ICC and start criminal proceedings there," Saleh said.

Read more on:    un  |  us  |  palestine  |  israel  |  middle east peace

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Soft is out! Putin, Trump force EU to harden its defence

55 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 5 news stories that shook 2016

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, December 24 2016-12-24 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 