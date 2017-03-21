 

Israeli army chief: Hezbollah leader killed by rivals

2017-03-21 17:27
(File, AP)

(File, AP)

Jerusalem - Israel's military chief says Israel has concluded that Hezbollah's top military commander was killed in Syria last year by rivals within the Shi'ite militant group.

Lt Gen Gadi Eisenkot told a news conference on Tuesday that the death of Mustafa Badreddine illustrated "the depth of the internal crisis within Hezbollah."

An Israeli military official says Israel believes the order to kill was given by Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

Israeli intelligence believes Badreddine had been feuding with Iranian military commanders in Syria. Both Iran and Hezbollah are backing Syrian government forces.

Israel and Hezbollah are bitter enemies and fought a month-long war in 2006.

Read more on:    hezbollah  |  syria  |  israel  |  syria conflict

Lotto results, Saturday March 18 2017-03-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
