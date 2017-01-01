 

Israeli PM discusses Syria conflict with Putin

2017-01-01 11:26
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Gali Tibbon, Pool via AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Gali Tibbon, Pool via AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Jerusalem - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin spoke on the phone on Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the conflict in Syria and "continued security co-operation", his office said.

The talks came as the 15-member UN Security Council unanimously voted to back a Russian-Turkish peace plan for a ceasefire in Syria and the launch of new peace talks for the war-wracked country.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this evening... spoke by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin," the premier's office said in a statement.

"The two leaders discussed developments in the region, with emphasis on Syria and continued security co-ordination in this sphere, which has already proven itself in preventing misunderstandings," it added.

During a visit to Moscow in April, Netanyahu discussed with Putin military co-operation between the two countries aimed at preventing confrontations between their warplanes in Syrian airspace.

In June, Netanyahu visited Moscow again and talks with Putin centred on "the implementation of these arrangements", the premier's office said at the time.

Russia is a key ally of the Syrian government and has been fighting to bolster the Damascus regime since last year.

Along with Turkey, which backs the armed opposition, they brokered a ceasefire across Syria that entered its second day on Saturday and held despite sporadic clashes in parts of the country.

Moscow and Ankara also say the truce aims to pave the way for peace negotiations later next month in Kazakhstan, also organised by Syria regime ally Iran.

Turkey and Russia have said the talks in the Kazakh capital Astana aim to supplement UN-backed peace efforts, not replace them.

Israel is opposed to the Syrian government and has sought to limit its involvement in the conflict.

But Israel has carried out sporadic sorties against the militant Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah, which is fighting alongside the Syrian regime.

Israel fought a devastating war with the Iran-backed Hezbollah in 2006.

Read more on:    benjamin netanyahu  |  vladimir putin  |  israel  |  russia  |  syria  |  security  |  syria conflict

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump says he doesn't trust computers

2017-01-01 10:54

Inside News24

 
/News
'Work hard; have fun!' - Class of 2016's tips for future matrics

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday December 30 results 2016-12-30 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 