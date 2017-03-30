 

Israeli police kill a Palestinian who attacked them

2017-03-30 06:49
(File, AP)

(File, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Jerusalem - Israeli police say officers have shot and killed a Palestinian woman who attacked them with a knife in Jerusalem.

Spokesperson Luba Samri says the woman tried to stab officers on duty near the Old City on Wednesday.

It was the latest incident in a wave of Palestinian attacks on civilians and security forces that erupted in September 2015.

Since then, Palestinians have killed 41 Israelis and two visiting Americans, mainly in stabbing, shootings and assaults.

Israeli forces have killed at least 240 Palestinians during the same period. Most of the slain Palestinians have been identified as attackers by Israeli authorities.

Israel says the violence is fuelled by a Palestinian campaign of incitement. Palestinians say it stems from anger over Israeli rule in territory they claim for a state.

Read more on:    israel

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Peru asks US for more aid to confront floods

42 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
Protest in India turns violent as Nigerian students are attacked

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday March 29 2017-03-29 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 